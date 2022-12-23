UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Hits $3.60 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00022404 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $2.23 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00393575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018096 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

