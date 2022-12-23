Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 4%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.66. 132,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 178,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
Uxin Stock Down 4.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.67.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uxin Limited will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
