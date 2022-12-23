Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 4%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.66. 132,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 178,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uxin Limited will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triatomic Management LP boosted its holdings in Uxin by 139.9% during the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 359,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 159,376 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 364,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 233,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,648 shares in the last quarter.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

