Valerie Denise Harding Start Buys 10,000 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Valerie Denise Harding Start purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Erasca Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ERAS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,119. Erasca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $512.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca
About Erasca
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erasca (ERAS)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.