Valerie Denise Harding Start Buys 10,000 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Valerie Denise Harding Start purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erasca Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ERAS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,119. Erasca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $512.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Erasca by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Erasca by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Erasca by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Erasca by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,143,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Erasca by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,085 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

