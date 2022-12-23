Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,325 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,566 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 48,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 247,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,580,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

