Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Down 3.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

