Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.44 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Newmont by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

