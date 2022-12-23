Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,560 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,476 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 483.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 669,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 554,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $83.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

