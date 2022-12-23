Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 721 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $127,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $154,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $359,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $531.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.73 and a 200-day moving average of $492.60.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

