Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 347,273 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 1.41. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.93.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.