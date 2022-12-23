Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,606,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,608 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 202.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 376,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 251,765 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

