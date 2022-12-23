Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. 14,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.