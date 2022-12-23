Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.302 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $78.47 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 77,925.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 45,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.