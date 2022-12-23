Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Ballast Inc.’s Largest Position

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 178,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,543,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 123,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,288,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.56. 7,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.78 and its 200-day moving average is $205.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.