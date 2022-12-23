Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is McIlrath & Eck LLC’s 4th Largest Position

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.2% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $202.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

