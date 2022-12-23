Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,838,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.