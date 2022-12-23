Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 283,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

