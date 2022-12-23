Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

