Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

