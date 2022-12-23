Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $81.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

