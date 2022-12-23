Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.117 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $52.11.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,109,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,813,000 after purchasing an additional 380,480 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 772,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 185,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 833,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 164,610 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,519,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,815,000 after acquiring an additional 113,118 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.