Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 29th

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.