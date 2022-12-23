Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.