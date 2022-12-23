Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VTC opened at $75.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 300.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

