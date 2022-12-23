Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

BNDX opened at $48.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,736,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,803,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,548,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,046,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period.

