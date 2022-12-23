Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $832.60

Shares of Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.60 ($10.11) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.18). Vedanta Resources shares last traded at GBX 832.60 ($10.11), with a volume of 162,101 shares changing hands.
Vedanta Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 832.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 832.60.
About Vedanta Resources
Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.
See Also
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.