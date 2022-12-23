Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

VTYX stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 276,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $8,035,682.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,564,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,395,254.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 276,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $8,035,682.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,564,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,395,254.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,104,127 shares of company stock worth $33,424,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $60,666,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,913,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,423,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,674,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

