Venus BUSD Reaches Market Cap of $58.68 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.68 million and $6.07 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02177158 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,215,411.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars.

