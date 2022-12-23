Venus USDC Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.85 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $895.88 or 0.05310718 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00500912 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,006.60 or 0.29678778 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02176542 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,998,163.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

