VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.53. VEON shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 401 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $822.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
