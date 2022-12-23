VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.53. VEON shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 401 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $822.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VEON Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VEON by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 92,065 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of VEON by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,651,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 445.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 13,079,563 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 233.3% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.