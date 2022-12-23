Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0025

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $25.88 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011640 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method."

