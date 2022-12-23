Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $25.83 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005948 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000994 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011649 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

