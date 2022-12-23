Verge Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $45.64 million and approximately $676,802.46 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,843.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00390134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021938 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.46 or 0.00839874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00097370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.21 or 0.00606794 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00265513 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,276,938 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

