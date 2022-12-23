Veritaseum Price Reaches $42.41 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $91.16 million and approximately $11,547.82 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for $42.41 or 0.00251667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

