Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 36,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,642,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $42,840,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $23,547,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 935,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 522.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 766,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $13,498,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

