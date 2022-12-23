Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) PT Raised to $32.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

VRNA opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

