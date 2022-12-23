Vertcoin Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $21,130.37 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,846.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00390597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00844744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00097547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00606979 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00265251 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,732,360 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

