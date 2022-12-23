Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.64.

Vertex Price Performance

Vertex stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. Vertex has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.20, a PEG ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $494,934.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,834.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,613,553 shares of company stock valued at $24,364,930. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

