Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $340.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $306.91.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $293.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

