Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 10,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,079,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,282.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Verve Therapeutics news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,282.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,545 shares of company stock worth $15,048,628. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $376,958,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after acquiring an additional 199,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,619 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 792,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

