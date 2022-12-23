VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VICI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.79.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

VICI opened at $32.21 on Monday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

