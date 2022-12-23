Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 7.68 and last traded at 7.62. Approximately 190,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 300,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VGCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $474.41 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 7.50 and its 200-day moving average is 8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

