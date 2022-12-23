Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $4.30. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 34,197 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 821,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

