Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) General Counsel Lara Meisner Sells 600 Shares

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating) General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $16,842.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 16th, Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68.
  • On Monday, December 12th, Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $16,830.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 14th, Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72.
  • On Tuesday, November 15th, Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $140,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.