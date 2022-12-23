Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) General Counsel Lara Meisner Sells 600 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $16,842.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68.

On Monday, December 12th, Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $16,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $140,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

