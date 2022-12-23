Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. 35,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,920. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

