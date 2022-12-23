Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank raised its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,116 shares during the quarter. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Security National Bank owned approximately 8.44% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 255.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 231,903 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 113,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEIX remained flat at $23.26 during trading on Friday. 8,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.