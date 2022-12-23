Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) CEO Carleton M. Miller Purchases 94,020 Shares of Stock

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) CEO Carleton M. Miller acquired 94,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $43,249.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,333,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,319.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vislink Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Vislink Technologies stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 64.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vislink Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VISL Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Vislink Technologies from $0.88 to $0.63 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact H.D.

