VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Needham & Company LLC

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VZIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on VIZIO to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -88.32 and a beta of 1.59. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.65 million.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,978,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,473,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,826. Corporate insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,627,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 24.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 576,192 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after buying an additional 166,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.