Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Voya Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $60.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

