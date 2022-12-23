Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.91 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00017298 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $79.07 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014240 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00041955 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00227592 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.83439993 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $6,511,432.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

