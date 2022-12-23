Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.21 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00017656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $80.78 million and $10.21 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.83439993 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $6,511,432.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

